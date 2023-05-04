James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.99, but opened at $19.89. James River Group shares last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 14,325 shares changing hands.

The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.45 million. James River Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James River Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,799,000 after acquiring an additional 19,789 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,583,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after acquiring an additional 274,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of James River Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,325,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after acquiring an additional 113,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,539,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,827,000 after acquiring an additional 98,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,655,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after acquiring an additional 106,299 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Trading Up 7.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a market cap of $762.03 million, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

