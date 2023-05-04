Jeff Davies Acquires 83 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Jeff Davies purchased 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £194.22 ($242.65).

Jeff Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Jeff Davies sold 62,086 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.11), for a total transaction of £154,594.14 ($193,146.10).

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 231.60 ($2.89) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 678.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 245.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 248.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54. Legal & General Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 201.40 ($2.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 287.90 ($3.60).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.93 ($0.17) per share. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.44. This represents a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,588.24%.

LGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.96) to GBX 390 ($4.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 345 ($4.31) to GBX 290 ($3.62) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.19) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 322.14 ($4.02).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

