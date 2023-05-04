Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report released on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for L3Harris Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $12.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $186.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $186.56 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

