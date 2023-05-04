Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a report released on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BXP. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.49.

Boston Properties stock opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $123.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.56%.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

