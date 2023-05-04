Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for EastGroup Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.70.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $167.00 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $180.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,071 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,710,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,668,000 after buying an additional 261,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,353,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,992,000 after buying an additional 257,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

