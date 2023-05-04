Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on GFL Environmental Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GFL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 1.19. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 7.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 129.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 830.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -3.82%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

