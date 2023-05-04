Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on GFL Environmental Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GFL Environmental in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of TSE:GFL opened at C$49.96 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of C$31.57 and a 52-week high of C$50.56. The stock has a market cap of C$17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.05, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.26.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.97%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

