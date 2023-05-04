John Scott Dixon Sells 3,173 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Stock

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE CCS opened at $65.77 on Thursday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 42.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 153.3% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,436,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Further Reading

