Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 804.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,343 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.