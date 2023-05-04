Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.0% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 810,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $162.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $424.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.02. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.