Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $785,273,000. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17,222.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,223,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,247,000 after buying an additional 3,204,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after buying an additional 2,815,655 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after buying an additional 2,547,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,632 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The stock has a market cap of $424.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.