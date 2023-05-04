Jon Stanton Sells 4,812 Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) insider Jon Stanton sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,822 ($22.76), for a total transaction of £87,674.64 ($109,538.53).

The Weir Group Price Performance

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,817 ($22.70) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,860.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,774.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,271.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.53. The Weir Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,312 ($16.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,072 ($25.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 19.30 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Weir Group Company Profile

WEIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.36) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,870 ($23.36).

(Get Rating)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Read More

