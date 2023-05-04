Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,197 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BZ. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Kanzhun by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BZ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price objective on the stock.

Kanzhun Trading Up 2.5 %

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. Kanzhun Limited has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

