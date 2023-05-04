KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $14.50. KAR Auction Services shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 126,287 shares changing hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KAR Auction Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 165.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

