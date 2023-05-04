Karin Hoeing Purchases 193 Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) insider Karin Hoeing purchased 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,688 ($21.09) per share, with a total value of £3,257.84 ($4,070.26).

Smiths Group Stock Performance

SMIN opened at GBX 1,693 ($21.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56,433.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,701.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,659.29. Smiths Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,363.22 ($17.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,807 ($22.58).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Smiths Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133,333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Smiths Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMIN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.86) to GBX 1,845 ($23.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.61) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.61) to GBX 1,860 ($23.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

(Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.