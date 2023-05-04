KBR, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of KBR in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KBR’s FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. KBR has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average is $52.34.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KBR news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in KBR by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

