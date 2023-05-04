KBR, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KBR in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price target on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34. KBR has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $59.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

