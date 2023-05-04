Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Unum Group in a research note issued on Sunday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst R. Krueger now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.78 per share. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.55.

NYSE:UNM opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 514.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.