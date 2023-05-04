Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 103.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $90.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.56. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.27.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55). ArcBest had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARCB shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.