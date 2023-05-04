KeyCorp Comments on MYR Group Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of MYR Group in a report released on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for MYR Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MYR Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.13 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MYRG. StockNews.com lowered shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

MYR Group stock opened at $132.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.90. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $76.97 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In other MYR Group news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,903.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,455.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,903.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,681 shares of company stock worth $4,278,651. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

