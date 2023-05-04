KeyCorp Comments on Patrick Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Patrick Industries in a research report issued on Sunday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.57. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Patrick Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.24 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

PATK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Shares of PATK opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.89. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $77.96.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.46 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 5.53%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.56%.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

