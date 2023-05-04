KeyCorp Comments on TriMas Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for TriMas in a research report issued on Sunday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.00 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriMas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.72. TriMas has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. TriMas’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,832.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 308.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in TriMas by 1,117.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in TriMas by 80.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TriMas by 182.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TriMas by 171.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

