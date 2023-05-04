KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Prologis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Prologis’ FY2023 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PLD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

NYSE PLD opened at $124.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $153.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.83. The firm has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

