KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Short Interest Up 5.9% in April

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,190,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 27,570,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

KeyCorp stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,700 shares of company stock worth $149,907 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 74.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 78.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

