KeyCorp Weighs in on Match Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Match Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Match Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTCH. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.81.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average is $42.70. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 161.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 107.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Match Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

