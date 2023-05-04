Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kineta in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kineta’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.
Kineta Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ KA opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.54. Kineta has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Kineta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its immuno-oncology focused platform aims at developing fully human antibodies to address the major mechanisms of cancer immune resistance. The company was founded by Shawn P. Iadonato and Charles L.
