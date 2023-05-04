Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 5,052,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 6,434,833 shares.The stock last traded at $41.20 and had previously closed at $39.45.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.08.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average of $39.23.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.