Krispy Kreme (DNUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Krispy Kreme has set its FY23 guidance at $0.31-0.34 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $0.31-$0.34 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.65 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Krispy Kreme to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DNUT opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.74. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DNUT shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. CL King raised their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

