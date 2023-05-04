L. Jack Lord Acquires 5,000 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of PB opened at $59.70 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.21 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average of $70.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.