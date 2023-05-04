Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 161,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 244,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 48,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

LKFN stock opened at $47.29 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $83.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In related news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,157 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $150,256.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,938 shares in the company, valued at $204,661.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,300 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,157 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $150,256.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,661.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,990 and have sold 7,351 shares valued at $514,609. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

