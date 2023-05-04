Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,434,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,914 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lear Stock Performance

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares in the company, valued at $38,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LEA opened at $121.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $158.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 43.63%.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also

