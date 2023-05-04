LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $63.45 and last traded at $63.27, with a volume of 130102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 12.77%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

LMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,113.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 143.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Further Reading

