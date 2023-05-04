Lewis A. Steverson Sells 21,833 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Corning Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

