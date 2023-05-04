Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after buying an additional 1,178,716 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 194,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.