Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Liberty Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA opened at $18.63 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740. Insiders own 9.86% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

