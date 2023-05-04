Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Short Interest Update

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,660,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 11,010,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $10,437,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 45.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:LYV opened at $67.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.45. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 118.02 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $99.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 310.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

