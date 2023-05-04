Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.02, but opened at $22.97. Livent shares last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 2,664,095 shares traded.

The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. Livent’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LTHM. Citigroup boosted their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,971 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Livent by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,997,000 after acquiring an additional 421,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Livent by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,606,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,824,000 after acquiring an additional 316,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,546 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

