Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 14.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,628,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 32.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 342,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 83,986 shares during the period. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Insider Activity

LOGI opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $68.17.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

