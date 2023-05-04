London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Acquires £335,285.28 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand bought 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,328 ($104.05) per share, with a total value of £335,285.28 ($418,897.15).
Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 28th, Martin Brand bought 3,257 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,169 ($102.06) per share, with a total value of £266,064.33 ($332,414.21).
- On Wednesday, April 26th, Martin Brand bought 13,585 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,002 ($99.98) per share, with a total value of £1,087,071.70 ($1,358,160.54).
- On Monday, April 24th, Martin Brand bought 10,495 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,058 ($100.67) per share, with a total value of £845,687.10 ($1,056,580.58).
- On Friday, April 21st, Martin Brand sold 7,325 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,020 ($100.20), for a total value of £587,465 ($733,964.27).
- On Wednesday, April 19th, Martin Brand sold 9,880 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,915 ($98.89), for a total transaction of £782,002 ($977,013.99).
- On Monday, April 17th, Martin Brand bought 14,313 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,885 ($98.51) per share, for a total transaction of £1,128,580.05 ($1,410,020.05).
- On Thursday, April 13th, Martin Brand acquired 8,612 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,015 ($100.14) per share, for a total transaction of £690,251.80 ($862,383.56).
- On Tuesday, April 11th, Martin Brand sold 13,357 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,803 ($97.49), for a total value of £1,042,246.71 ($1,302,157.31).
- On Wednesday, April 5th, Martin Brand bought 8,661 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,916 ($98.90) per share, with a total value of £685,604.76 ($856,577.66).
- On Monday, April 3rd, Martin Brand bought 14,301 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,789 ($97.31) per share, with a total value of £1,113,904.89 ($1,391,685.27).
Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 8,318 ($103.92) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,771.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,645.12. The company has a market cap of £41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5,984.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.36. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6,710 ($83.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,612 ($107.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSEG. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($124.94) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($119.32) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.69) to GBX 9,900 ($123.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($131.18) to £102 ($127.44) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,558.33 ($119.42).
London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.
