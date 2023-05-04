Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,700 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) by 118.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,580 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $345.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Equity Bancshares

In related news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 887 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $27,186.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equity Bancshares news, President Craig L. Anderson sold 1,275 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $39,078.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,439.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 887 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $27,186.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $149,660 and sold 5,966 shares valued at $179,872. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

