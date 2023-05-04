Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,748 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after buying an additional 444,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,944,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,003,000 after buying an additional 845,651 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,891,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,271,000 after purchasing an additional 377,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,399,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,584,000 after purchasing an additional 120,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 3.4 %

NYCB opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading

