Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,788 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,638,000 after buying an additional 35,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,459,000 after purchasing an additional 53,693 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $248,502,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,200,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,385,000 after purchasing an additional 87,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,018,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,929,000 after purchasing an additional 167,737 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,785.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 278,827 shares of company stock worth $13,226,937 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $66.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

