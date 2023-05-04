Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,993,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Webster Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

