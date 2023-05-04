Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 168.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $266,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $142.57 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.34 and a 200 day moving average of $167.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

