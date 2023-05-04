Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 211,875 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 431,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,875 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,624,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,196,000 after purchasing an additional 544,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 647,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 225,589 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,959,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 863,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $4,158,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Invitae from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Invitae Trading Up 5.3 %

NYSE NVTA opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 59.44% and a negative net margin of 601.64%. The firm had revenue of $122.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Invitae



Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

