Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 9,400 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 164.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 156.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Community Trust Bancorp

In other news, Director Charles J. Baird purchased 1,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $34,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,975.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark A. Gooch purchased 2,500 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $86,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,950.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Baird bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $34,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,975.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,214 shares of company stock valued at $334,483 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $621.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

