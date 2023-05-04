Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,930 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 469,941 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Weatherford International by 1,567.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 384,789 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weatherford International by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,869,000 after purchasing an additional 376,228 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Weatherford International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 305,031 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,398.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,398.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,899.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,475,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $59.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.80. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $70.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. Weatherford International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFRD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Weatherford International Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

