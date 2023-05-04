Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greif by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Greif by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Greif by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greif in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE GEF opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.67. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $74.22.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.10 per share, with a total value of $51,032.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,757,079.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 728 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,032.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,600 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.40 per share, with a total value of $249,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,044.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,437 shares of company stock valued at $578,287. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

