Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51,292 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Precigen by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after buying an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 25.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 305,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 107.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 439,368 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 817,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 45,802 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $314.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.95.

PGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

