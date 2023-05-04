Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,637 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $772.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $628.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 48.00% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.